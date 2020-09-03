As summer comes to an end and the new school year is beginning, schools and students alike are coping with their new virtual classrooms. One university’s professor came up with a creative way to keep his students engaged and make sure they’re motivated to keep up with coursework. A Pierce College professor tapped Snoop Dogg to make a Cameo video urging his students to pay attention to his class’ syllabus.

TMZ caught wind of the video, reporting the cameo was purchased from Dr. Benny for his Chem 60 at Los Angeles Pierce College. The video starts off with the sharply dressed Dr. Benny addressing his students: “Today, I have a very special guest who has a very important message for you all.”

Snoop Dogg then appears on the screen, telling students he has a message for them: “Yo, syllabus. You gotta do it, you gotta read it. Man, I’m telling you. The more you know, the further you go.” Snoop goes on to say: “I know all about it. Catch up so we can have a conversation.”

The professor dropped a pretty penny to catch his student’s attention as a Snoop Cameo video doesn’t come cheap, as a custom video from Snoops costs $750.

Watch the full Cameo above.