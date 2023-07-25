In June, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre revealed they were postponing their Hollywood Bowl concerts in solidarity with the WGA Strike. They had previously been scheduled for June 27 and June 28. Now the shows have been canceled altogether.

“We regret to inform you that due to the ongoing strike and the uncertainty of when this will be over, we need to cancel the Hollywood Bowl show,” Snoop’s Instagram post from Tuesday, July 25, reads. “We continue to stand in solidarity with all of our brothers and sisters in the WGA and SAG/AFTRA during this difficult time and remain hopeful that the AMPTP will come back to the negotiating table with a REAL proposal and we can all get back to work.”

At a Variety conference in May, Snoop said artists “need to figure it out the same way the writers are figuring it out. The writers are striking because [of] streaming; they can’t get paid. Because when it’s on the platform, it’s not like in the box office.

“I don’t understand how the f*ck you get paid off of that sh*t,” he continued. “Somebody explain to me how you can get a billion streams and not get a million dollars? … That’s the main gripe with a lot of us artists is that we do major numbers, … but it don’t add up to the money. Like, where the f*ck is the money?”