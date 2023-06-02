Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre fans might have to wait a little longer for their joint Hollywood Bowl shows that were supposed to take place this month. The two rappers are throwing their full support behind the Writers Guild Of America strike that is currently taking place — and have postponed the concerts until October.

For those unfamiliar, television and film writers are currently striking for better pay and other demands from the major studios, streaming platforms, and other large production companies.

“Due to the ongoing WGA strike and the DGA and SAG/AFTRA negotiations, we have decided to postpone the shows scheduled for June 27 and June 28 at the Hollywood Bowl. We stand in solidarity with the unions and are hopeful that the AMPTP will negotiate fair deals as soon as possible and everybody can get back to work,” Snoop Dogg announced in an Instagram post.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the duo also sent out food trucks to the striking writers who were at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles.

Before the announcement, Snoop had been a fierce advocate for the writers.

“[Artists] need to figure it out the same way the writers are figuring it out. The writers are striking because [of] streaming; they can’t get paid. Because when it’s on the platform, it’s not like in the box office,” Snoop said at a previous Variety conference.

“I don’t understand how the f*ck you get paid off of that sh*t,” he added. “Somebody explain to me how you can get a billion streams and not get a million dollars? … That’s the main gripe with a lot of us artists is that we do major numbers, … but it don’t add up to the money. Like, where the f*ck is the money?”

