According to people online, Snoop Dogg is the unofficial patron saint of marijuana. Although the “Gin & Juice” rapper has pretended to give up the sticky icky for a marketing campaign and even volunteered to temporarily turn his back on it for the 2024 Summer Olympics, Snoop Dogg and Mary Jane will never truly part.

Still, streamer Kai Cenat wanted to test the validity of these claims. In a video recorded backstage at the 2024 VMAs (viewable here), Kai challenged Snoop Dogg to see how quickly he could roll a blunt.

“Snoop, how fast can you roll up a blunt,” asked Kai.

Without hesitation, Snoop replied: “Before this song ends.”

The song in question was Shirley Murdock’s beloved 1985 single, “As We Lay.”

Although neither opted to begin an official timer, sure enough before the ballad could end Snoop completed the mission, all while featuring his Death Row Cannabis line. Back in 2019, Snoop Dogg revealed that he actually hired a full-time blunt roller. According to him, she’s already rolled about half a million marijuana cigarettes during her tenure.

But don’t get it twisted, with Snoop catching his first high in the 1970s and maintaining a habit of on average 81 blunts a day, he proved to Kai Cenat that he is never to be questioned again.