Snoop Dogg made a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he had an interesting reveal about his weed habits. The conversation started after Kimmel asked Snoop about how he helped comedian Mike Epps find weed in Iceland.

This led to the rapper pointing out that he has a ton of connections in nearly every country.

“Well, last time I checked I was the plug to your plug,” Snoop said. “I’m the connect. It’s good to have friends that have friends that are international and global and able to get you medicated and dedicated no matter where you at.”

Kimmel then directly asked if Snoop Dogg knew people to get weed from in countries like Ireland, Mexico, and many more. He answered yes to all… Except for one. The only place that he doesn’t have access to is (possibly) North Korea, for obvious reasons.

“How many days were you in North Korea?” Kimmel asked.

“I was over there for about maybe seven or eight days,” Snoop responded. “I did a song with an artist named Psy… We went over there and did a few things.” However, upon Kimmel’s correction, Snoop soon realized they were likely in South Korea.

“Ain’t they the same?” he asked, as both of them laughed.

His spot on the talk show was tied to the release of his new cookbook, which is out on November 14.

Check out the hilarious moment from Snoop Dogg above.