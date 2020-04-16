Over his lengthy career, Snoop Dogg has cemented himself as an acclaimed rapper, a philanthropist, and an unlikely gastronomist. The rapper hosted a series of weekly dinners with TV cooking show host Martha Stewart in 2016, proving his affection for cooking. Now, the rapper is taking his love of food one step further and creating his own wine brand: Snoop Dogg announced a partnership with Australian winemakers 19 Crimes.

The rapper’s Snoop Cali Red will be available everywhere this summer. According to press materials, the Snoop Cali Red is the first 19 Crimes wine to be bottled in California. Launching nationwide in July, Snoop’s wine is a blend of Syrah, Zinfandel, and Merlot. “I’ve been a fan of this wine and I’m excited to unveil my ‘Snoop Cali Red’ this summer and share the experience with all my fans,” Snoop said in a statement. “It’s one of the most successful brands in the market, so I’m more than eager to bring this collaboration to the world!”

Treasury Wine Estates marketing vice president John Wardley echoed the rapper’s excitement. “Snoop Dogg, an entertainment and California icon, is the perfect partner for 19 Crimes Snoop Cali Red,” Wardley said. “Snoop embodies the spirit of 19 Crimes — rule breaking, culture creating and overcoming adversity. We are truly excited to partner with Snoop and welcome him to the 19 Crimes family.”

Check out the Snoop Cali Red bottle above.