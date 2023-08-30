For over a decade, Sonny Digital has been the mastermind at the helm of production for artists like Migos, Future, 21 Savage, and more. Now, he is gearing up for the release of his full-length debut album, where he will show off his chops as a producer and a rapper. Today (August 30), Sonny has shared a new single, “Could Be Worse.”

On “Could Be Worse,” Sonny calls out people who flex with luxury items, but don’t actually have the means to keep up with the lifestyle.

“All black truck, that mean it’s time to put in work / How you ain’t got no crib, but you got a Louis purse? / Baby I’m kinda confused, can you tell me how that work?,” raps Sonny on the song’s chorus.

In the song’s accompanying visual, Sonny rocks several looks as he gets ready for a photoshoot. He is also seen admiring his several gold and platinum plaques, and playing with his son, who is nicknamed Little Sonny.

According to a statement, “Could Be Worse” is the lead single from his upcoming debut album, which will drop later this year.

You can see the video for “Could Be Worse” above.

