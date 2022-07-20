Atlanta rapper and producer Sonny Digital has just dropped his new single, “Vet.” On “Vet,” Sonny delivers crafty punchlines, like, “Bentley Mulsanne I need a bigger lane / Need a big B like I’m Jigga mane,” over a digitally-distorted-sounding instrumental.

“I was in the studio just vibing,” Sonny said about the song’s creation in a statement. “I had probably already done like two or three tracks. I had caught the wave and the vibe and was just like keep going. Just rapping and going crazy. Everything was just fluid. I was looking for that little hyper-pop kind of vibe. So, my boy Franchise sent me some beats, and this fit the vibe perfectly.”

In the song’s accompanying visual, Sonny is seen dancing by a car. Throughout the video, the screen utilizes kaleidoscopic effects, as well as color-reversing, and visual effects that make him appear as though he is in a computer matrix.

“Vet,” along with his previously released Slugg-assisted single, “Since 91,” and “Guess What,” which features SSGKobe, are expected to appear on Sonny’s upcoming project, Mr. Digital, which will arrive later this year.

Check out “Vet” above.

Sonny Digital is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music group.