Andy Deluca

Sorority Noise’s You’re Not As ______ As You Think was one of the albums we most looked forward to last year, and now the band is back with more of it. Following in the footsteps of groups like The Shins, the band is revisiting the record to approach it from a different perspective: They just announced YNAAYT, a re-arranged, stripped down version of their 2017 album. This announcement is accompanied by an appropriately serene and emotional cover of Leonard Cohen’s “Chelsea Hotel No. 2.” YNAAYT is set to be released on March 16th via Triple Crown Records.