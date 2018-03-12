Sorority Noise’s Final Tour Before Hiatus Is An Emotional And Physical Farewell

03.12.18 6 hours ago

Pat Nolan

I can still hear you sing, but you’ll never sing for me.

In an unexpected turn of events, Sorority Noise kicked off March with the announcement that they would be taking an extended break at the conclusion of their announced tour dates. “I consider each person in this band and crew to be a member of my family and I love them with every ounce of my being but I think it’s in my heart and mind’s best interest to take a break from the band for a while,” frontman Cameron Boucher wrote in a statement posted to the band’s social media. The news came just after the release of YNAAYT, an acoustic re-imagining of their breakthrough 2017 LP You’re Not As _____ As You Think.

Walking into Ferndale, Michigan’s the Loving Touch for one the final shows before their hiatus, emotions were high as the sold-out crowd gathered around the small stage waiting for Sorority Noise to take the stage. Fans earnestly discussed their SoNo-inspired tattoos, and what the band’s music meant to them. Finally, the lights went down and the crowd roared as Boucher, guitarist Adam Ackerman, bassist Ryan McKenna, and drummer Charlie Singer took the stage.

Without so much as a greeting, the band launched right into “Blissth,” the opening track from their sophomore album Joy, Departed. As with many Sorority Noise tracks, “Blissth” is a song that starts out subdued, before a quick build to a cathartic close, with Boucher stepping away from the mic to scream into the ether, “You’ll always be like a nightmare to me, and I’ll always be begging for sleep.”

Across their three records, Sorority Noise made a name for themselves for their earnest, often gut-punching lyrics. Bringing these songs to the stage gives them a whole new life, employing time signature shifts in songs like “Nolsey” and “Using” to maximize emotional resonance. The band even paid homage to their influences, pulling out a faithful cover of Nirvana’s “In Bloom” toward the middle of the set.

Around The Web

TAGSloving touchSorority Noisetriple crown records

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 5 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 5 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 6 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 11 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP