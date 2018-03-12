Pat Nolan

I can still hear you sing, but you’ll never sing for me.

In an unexpected turn of events, Sorority Noise kicked off March with the announcement that they would be taking an extended break at the conclusion of their announced tour dates. “I consider each person in this band and crew to be a member of my family and I love them with every ounce of my being but I think it’s in my heart and mind’s best interest to take a break from the band for a while,” frontman Cameron Boucher wrote in a statement posted to the band’s social media. The news came just after the release of YNAAYT, an acoustic re-imagining of their breakthrough 2017 LP You’re Not As _____ As You Think.

Walking into Ferndale, Michigan’s the Loving Touch for one the final shows before their hiatus, emotions were high as the sold-out crowd gathered around the small stage waiting for Sorority Noise to take the stage. Fans earnestly discussed their SoNo-inspired tattoos, and what the band’s music meant to them. Finally, the lights went down and the crowd roared as Boucher, guitarist Adam Ackerman, bassist Ryan McKenna, and drummer Charlie Singer took the stage.

Without so much as a greeting, the band launched right into “Blissth,” the opening track from their sophomore album Joy, Departed. As with many Sorority Noise tracks, “Blissth” is a song that starts out subdued, before a quick build to a cathartic close, with Boucher stepping away from the mic to scream into the ether, “You’ll always be like a nightmare to me, and I’ll always be begging for sleep.”

Across their three records, Sorority Noise made a name for themselves for their earnest, often gut-punching lyrics. Bringing these songs to the stage gives them a whole new life, employing time signature shifts in songs like “Nolsey” and “Using” to maximize emotional resonance. The band even paid homage to their influences, pulling out a faithful cover of Nirvana’s “In Bloom” toward the middle of the set.