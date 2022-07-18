The hardcore and off-kilter rap world many acts and groups that are certainly worth paying attention to. One of them is Philly’s own Soul Glo, who is just a few months removed from the release of their fourth full-length project, Diaspora Problems. The 12-track effort combined many different music elements to showcase the group’s truly unique style and their energetic spirit is on full display once again thanks to their new video for “Driponomics” with rapper Mother Maryrose. In it, the band takes over a streetwear store and opts to absolutely wreak havoc in it while also terrorizing employees.

The new visual continues the storyline from the band’s previously released video for “Gold Chain Punk (whogonbeatmyass?).” In a press release about the new video, lead vocalist Pierce Jordan spoke about “Driponomics” saying the record is “or everyone doing what they have to do to get by and to get fly.”

In addition to sharing their new visual, Soul Glo is also in the midst of their month-long Show Me The Body Tour. The string of shows kicked off last week in Queens, New York and it’s set to continue into August and conclude with a performance in Baltimore, Maryland.

You can watch the video for “Driponomics” and see more info on the Show Me The Body Tour above.

Diaspora Problems is out now via Epitaph. Stream it here.