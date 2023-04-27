A woman’s 2019 assault and kidnapping lawsuit against Soulja Boy has come to its conclusion, and the rapper must pay his ex-girlfriend over $200,000, according to Rolling Stone.

The woman, Kayla Myers, said in 2019 that Soulja Boy and his assistant had assaulted her after she was kicked out of a party at his house. After arguing with the assistant, she said Soulja Boy broke up their scuffle but then punched and kicked her, pistol-whipped her, then tied her to a chair in his garage for six hours with either an extension cord or duct tape according to conflicting reports. Myers was said to have suffered three broken ribs and a concussion.

Soulja Boy, of course, denied the accusations, saying that he never even saw Myers on the night in question and that all the damage could be attributed to his manager, the woman Myers fought with. He also accused her of making up the kidnapping angle. Police were unable to find evidence of any criminal actions, but they did arrest him on weapons possession charges; he served three months in prison.

According to Rolling Stone, the $235,900 award was broken up as such: $1,800 for “mental health expenses,” and $234,100 for “physical and mental pain and suffering.”