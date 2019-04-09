Space Kelly’s debut EP Two Parties is made for blasting in your car on a sunny afternoon drive. Over bold drums and melodic guitars, the Los Angeles singer-songwriter (real name Erika Paget) crafts optimistic indie pop with a punky, compulsively listen-able edge. Paget is a humorous, observant songwriter — “a passionate song about apathy” sounds like an oxymoron, but that’s exactly what her song “Chiller” is. Paget’s songs swerve into unexpected directions, ripping riffs switching into melancholy instrumental breaks and back again. Her adventurous songwriting makes Two Parties a thrilling listen, and an excellent debut.

You can glean a lot about Paget and her writing sensibilities just listening to Two Parties, but the up-and-comer took some time from her busy schedule to participate in our 20 questions series. Get to know her now, because you’ll be hearing her everywhere soon enough.

1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

Depends on the bar but almost always a spicy margarita.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

Her Twitter handle is @moongrudge and I’m not even sure when we started following each other because she lives in New York, but she’s my exact kind of weird humor and always makes me laugh. This isn’t a person but… the MLB Instagram is very funny. Whoever does their social is someone I would definitely hang out with.

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR or in your streaming queue?

The third season of Love Island! I have to go through each season very slowly — if I watch more than two episodes a day I start talking like a 20-year-old girl from Essex, lich’rally babe.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

Spicy tuna roll, avocado roll, salmon skin roll, seaweed salad and miso soup from Kombu. Hands down.

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

I read my horoscope every day on Broadly but my day job involves reading content for hours on end so I try to stay offline when I’m not working. I have the longest doc of links to pieces I want to read. One day.

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?

Currently, it’s “Earrings” by Omni.

7. If you could go back and give your 18-year-old self one piece of advice, what would it be?

Do not buy all those clothes you can’t afford with your credit card.

8. What’s the last thing you Googled?

1980s graphic art for visual inspiration.

9. Dogs or cats?

Dogs all the way.

10. Best concert of your life was…?

Van Halen with David Lee Roth at the Hollywood Bowl. We were easily the youngest people there. We got the tickets for $20 on Groupon and wow, it was such a nonstop party. Also Eddie Van Halen solo’d for 15 straight minutes and it changed my life.