Spice Girls are planning to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their debut album, Spice. They recently inked a deal with Universal Music group’s Bravado division, and according to Music Week, they will be responsible for their brand, merchandising, direct-to-consumer products and campaigns, touring, as well as their retail licensing and distribution. The band unveiled their first line of merch, entitled “Wannabe 25,” on their website. Items for sale include a special mug, an anniversary hoodie, and a vintage “Wannabe” t-shirt. The prices for these products range from about $16 to $68

There’s also, of course, a re-release a 25th-anniversary reissue of Spice. The new project, titled Spice25, will be curated by the band themselves and be released on October 29 as a 2CD set. Music Week also notes that the band’s deal with Bravado marks the first time in two decades licensing rights across all channels were assigned to a single partner. The new partnership will see new products and capsule collections delivered globally to retailers.

“We are so excited to be working with Bravado again, especially in this our 25th anniversary year and are looking forward to collaborating with the team,” Spice Girls said in a joint statement about the partnership. Richelle Parham, president of global e-commerce and business development at UMG, also spoke about the partnership.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Spice Girls, to create new and exciting product lines and to expand the band’s connection directly with their loyal superfans,” Parham said, before adding, “Bravado will work closely with UMG operations around the world on the launch of Spice 25 and beyond, to expand their legacy and cultural impact for years to come.”