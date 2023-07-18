Here Are The Splendour In The Grass Set Times For 2023

Later this week, Splendour In The Grass music festival kicks off in Australia. As the event spans four days, here is everything to know about the set times for this year.

Starting on Thursday, July 20, things kick off at noon with The Gatling Gun performing at Bryon Bay Brewery. Throughout the afternoon, Lila Swain (on the Smirnoff stage) and Kira Sunday (Red Bull Unforeseen) both play at 4 p.m.. Juups follows behind on the Smirnoff stage at 6 p.m., as DJ Cheq (Red Bull) and Nic Holland (Rainbow Bar) start at the same time. On the World Stage, Trouble San DJs play from 5 p.m. until midnight.

However, Friday is when things really kick off. Some acts not to miss on this day include Claire Rosinkranz at 3 p.m. at the GW McLennan Tent, Sudan Archives on the Mix Up Stage from 5:30 to 6:15, J Balvin at the Ampitheatre from 9 to 10, and Lizzo following after him on the same stage — with her performance happening from 10:45 p.m. until midnight.

On Saturday, the Ampitheatre features Benee at 4:15 p.m., King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard at 5:45, Sam Fender at 7:15, Yeah Yeah Yeahs at 8:45, and Flume closing things out on the stage from 10:30 to midnight. Other key acts include Jeremy Zucker at 6 and Arlo Parks at 9 — both playing at GW McLennan Tent. There are also DJ acts that continue until 2 a.m. — in case the party doesn’t want to stop.

For the final day on Sunday, Tove Lo takes the Ampitheatre at 6 p.m., followed later by Mumford & Sons at 10:45. Iann Dior plays the Mix Up Stage at 8:45. Over at the GW McLennan tent, fans can also catch 100 Gecs from 10-11 p.m..

Check out the complete Splendour In The Grass schedule here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.