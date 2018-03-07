In a year that included a backlash to the Recording Academy for saying women need to “step up,” women’s representation and equality have become prominent issues at the forefront of pop culture discussion. Now, in honor of International Women’s Day this Thursday, Spotify has created a tool to help alleviate some of that under-representation and foreground women in music.
According to Spotify “Music Intelligence” representative Tim Ganss in the video above, in 2017 all ten of the top ten most-streamed tracks on Spotify were performed by male artists. Of course, 2017 was also an explosive year for women in music, with SZA’s debut, Cardi B’s coming-out party, Kesha’s triumphant return, and more, so this development seemed off to the good folks at Spotify.
To address the disparity, Spotify partnered with Smirnoff to create the Equalizer, which analyzes users’ listening behaviors, then shows the user the ratio of male and female artists in their listening history. That ratio can then be adjusted and used to create a personalized playlist that will balance their listening experience.
The idea, of course, is that just as many women are making music worth hearing as men, but that the industry doesn’t necessarily do a great job of reflecting or promoting that fact. With the equalizer tool, Spotify hopes to highlight the women who are creating great music but who may be getting overlooked thanks to marketing practices or listening habits that don’t align with the goal of musical equality. It’s worth checking out here, even if only to do a little music discovery of your own.
That’s not what this is doing at all.
All for gender equality and hopefully this will open minds, but I wonder will it be selecting music written by women or just performed by women? Just sayin, for example, Beyonce’s “Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)” was written and produced by herself and like, 9 dudes…
The Dream wrote it (you can tell if you listen carefully – she did not change much from the reference track).
But yes, this is an unnecessary idea. The music industry is not what most are making it out to be. Women thrive within it. Perhaps I would have to think harder, but I have never witnessed the things I see daily in film and television, happening in music. People listen to what they like, period. Just like genres changing and ruling, it switches from male to female. We put just as much money in female acts as male (sometimes more). Invented problems created by Spotify. This attempt will not help female acts.
