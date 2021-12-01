bad-bunny.jpg
Artists Share Reactions To The 2021 Year-End Spotify Wrapped Lists

If you’ve been on social media today, you’re probably well aware that Spotify unveiled the annual Spotify Wrapped feature today, where music fans see lists of the songs, artists, genres, and more that they most engaged with on the streaming platform over the past year. While it’s an opportunity for fans to look back on 2021, it’s also a neat chance for artists to see just how music their work was appreciated. So, as Wrapped started making the rounds today, artists shared their reactions.

Bad Bunny’s reaction wasn’t on social media, but in real life. As he was told in-person that he was the year’s most-streamed artist worldwide, he was all smiles. He was asked what fans can look forward to in 2022 and he said, “The same! I don’t go into it to be the No. 1 most streamed artist. I just make music. I just enjoy my ‘work.’ I hope 2022 is going to be great.”

Lil Nas X also took time to answer a bunch of fans who reached out via social media to let him know that he made their lists.

A bunch of artists beyond the aforementioned shared their thoughts about Spotify Wrapped, so check out some other reactions below.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

