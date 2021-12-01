Artists Share Reactions To The 2021 Year-End Spotify Wrapped Lists

If you’ve been on social media today, you’re probably well aware that Spotify unveiled the annual Spotify Wrapped feature today, where music fans see lists of the songs, artists, genres, and more that they most engaged with on the streaming platform over the past year. While it’s an opportunity for fans to look back on 2021, it’s also a neat chance for artists to see just how music their work was appreciated. So, as Wrapped started making the rounds today, artists shared their reactions.

Bad Bunny’s reaction wasn’t on social media, but in real life. As he was told in-person that he was the year’s most-streamed artist worldwide, he was all smiles. He was asked what fans can look forward to in 2022 and he said, “The same! I don’t go into it to be the No. 1 most streamed artist. I just make music. I just enjoy my ‘work.’ I hope 2022 is going to be great.”

Lil Nas X also took time to answer a bunch of fans who reached out via social media to let him know that he made their lists.

A bunch of artists beyond the aforementioned shared their thoughts about Spotify Wrapped, so check out some other reactions below.

Props to everyone who spent their sweet time listening to CSH this year. Revisiting my tops today pic.twitter.com/R0ROEsuM6Z — car seat headrest (@carseatheadrest) December 1, 2021

bless! — jenny lewis (@jennylewis) December 1, 2021

millions of you opened up the floodgates of your hearts to my art this year. This year I learnt to embrace myself, my sensitivities, my inner fractures, my arms, my instinctive softness – the vision remains the same – to stay true. Thank you for embracing me as I am@Spotify pic.twitter.com/s0T7NZ0XY3 — Arlo Parks (@arloparks) December 1, 2021

25 sittin on 125 mil 😳 wow y’all. Thank you so much for listening. I am so honored. Cheers to another great year! 🥂 #SpotifyWrapped pic.twitter.com/HlzKkBnSm8 — Yung Missy Ma Loaf Doll (@imbabytate) December 1, 2021

thank you for everything, I love you 🖤 pic.twitter.com/lSmxOhzC5r — GTraceO (@ajtracey) December 1, 2021

Our fans are amazing! Thank you for all of the streams / shares / playlists and helping us get our music around the world! How about some more new music in 2022?! @spotify pic.twitter.com/D8PeMQHg2s — Silverstein (@silverstein) December 1, 2021

🙏 Thanks to all 23.2 million of you listening across 174 countries on @SpotifyUK this year. This is wild. We're at https://t.co/xX9kYDv5h2 if you've not found us there yet. Shout out what country you're in! #2021ArtistWrapped pic.twitter.com/41jmbkADxp — The Kooks (@thekooksmusic) December 1, 2021

This is our 2021 Wrapped! Thanks for all the love this year on @Spotify. #SpotifyWrapped #2021ArtistWrapped https://t.co/YmEFR1wAqB — Papa Roach (@paparoach) December 1, 2021

We cannot thank you enough for the continued support you have shown George and his music on @Spotify @SpotifyUK this year! #SpotifyWrapped Let us know in the comments if George was one of your top artists this year and tag us in your posts. pic.twitter.com/5f1xnZYwBO — George Michael Official (@GeorgeMOfficial) December 1, 2021

We’d like to take this moment and send out a heartfelt thank you to all of Selena’s fans 🌎 WORLDWIDE!🌍 Her music has been streamed to over 177 countries this year and streamed 452.5M times! Muchas Gracias! #spotifywrapped #spotifywrapped2021 #SelenaYLosDinos #Selena #spotify pic.twitter.com/NRzSaglTWh — Selena (@SelenaLaLeyenda) December 1, 2021

Cheers to everyone who listened on @Spotify this year pic.twitter.com/UA42n0DOBL — Jake Bugg (@JakeBugg) December 1, 2021

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.