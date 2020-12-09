Stefflon Don And Stylist Toni Blaze Are London’s Coolest New Pairing

Stefflon Don’s outspoken nature isn’t the only reason why she’s transformed into a global rap star — it’s also her daring sense of style. The Birmingham, UK-born, Netherlands-raised artist has been on the rise since 2017’s breakout “Hurtin’ Me” single and her seductive looks have grown along with her. After collaborating with artists like Mariah Carey, Halsey, and Jeremih (as well as securing her first songwriting credit on Ty Dolla Sign’s new album Featuring Ty Dolla Sign), Stefflon is returning with a new project and called on stylist Toni Blaze to help redefine her style.

Blaze grew up with a grandmother who had her own tailoring company in Nigeria and a mother who “was very creative in terms of the ways she would dress me.” Inspired by fashion greats like the late Alexander McQueen and John Galliano, Blaze attended London College Of Fashion and Central Saint Martins. She then landed a position at London-based style publication Wonderland magazine. “I assisted a stylist called Matthew Josephs when he used to work there for about two years or so,” Blaze tells Uproxx. “When he left, I stayed on and progressed my way up. I went from assistant to the fashion director, then my next title was fashion editor.” Now she’s the editor-in-chief who helped bring covers of Migos, Nicki Minaj, and Emilia Clarke to life over the past two years.

After Stefflon’s manager reached out to Blaze, the pair connected this summer to frame the artist’s new aesthetic. “Move” and “Can’t Let You Go” are Stefflon’s first new music of the year, and the looks that go along with them reflect two sides of her: Bad Jamaican Gyal and Girly Romanticism. Uproxx caught up with Blaze and Stefflon about their collaborations, designer taste, and what’s next for this dynamic duo.

When did you first begin working with Stefflon Don?

Blaze: So we did [the “Move” video] back in July. Anytime you work with someone who loves fashion, it just makes your job so much easier. She’s not afraid to take risks. I can bring her a pair of shoes that she might think is a bit wild, but she’ll go for it. The main aim for her is to look very editorially stylized. Obviously, we all love a big-name brand, but I could put a designer on the mood board that might’ve just graduated or just coming up in London and she’s very open to trying.

Are there any go-to designers that you use with her?

Blaze: The main one is Melissa Simon-Hartman who did a lot of stuff for Beyoncé’s Black Is King. She worked on the “Can’t Let You Go” gold cowrie shell look — it’s just enough to signify that African influence. Steff is of Jamaican origin, and I’m of Nigerian origin. So we wanted to celebrate that, but not in a cliche way. In the scene where she’s got this green leotard, that’s from Lisa Folawiyo. She’s a Nigerian designer who does these amazing prints. We used a lot of people of color and I thought that was quite important, especially during this time.

Many people have finally opened their eyes to inequality this year.

Blaze: When I was at St. Martins, I was the only person of color in my 20-person class. So it’s nice to have this full-circle moment where my work has been recognized and I can now have conversations with the British Fashion Council’s diversity committee. My long-term goal is to do brand partnerships where I can bring people from disadvantaged families who want to get into fashion but don’t have that middle-class background where they can intern for free.

Getting back to “Can’t Let You Go,” the pink dress was such a romantic touch that complemented the song’s subtlety.