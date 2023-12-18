As 2023 comes to a close, late-night television is wrapping up the year with some of the biggest musicians. Over the past year, artists like Olivia Rodrigo, Jon Batiste, and Nicki Minaj were inescapable, and this week (December 18-22), viewers will get to see them deliver what we’re sure will be some fire performances. Here’s what (and who) to expect on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert this week.

Olivia Rodrigo — Monday, December 18 Olivia Rodrigo will kick off her hotly-anticipated Guts World Tour in February of next year. But in the meantime, fans can look forward to a killer performance from the “Vampire” singer tonight. Jon Batiste — Tuesday, December 19 Grammy Award winner Jon Batiste is sure to deliver a magical musical set. Plus, fans can also look forward to an interview with the esteemed musician.

Nicki Minaj — Wednesday, December 20 Hot off the release of her fifth studio album Pink Friday 2, Nicki Minaj is set to deliver fire bars on the Colbert stage this hump day. Louis Cato & The Late Show Band — Thursday, December 21 Louis Cato & The Late Show Band are likely to deliver a jazzy, holiday musical set this Thursday night.