If Ice Spice’s Dunkin Donuts drink was a little too unhealthy for your liking (or, like Uproxx’s own Dane Rivera, you just did not like the combination of textures), another music star has you covered.

Olivia Rodrigo has teamed up with LA’s favorite trendy grocery store Erewhon Market to offer the “good 4 ur GUTS Smoothie,” which is “packed with vibrant flavors and robust gut-healing support” according to the marketing.

Of course, no Erewhon shopper would ever put anything in their body without first knowing all of its ingredients (heh), so here are the ingredients: