If Ice Spice’s Dunkin Donuts drink was a little too unhealthy for your liking (or, like Uproxx’s own Dane Rivera, you just did not like the combination of textures), another music star has you covered.
Olivia Rodrigo has teamed up with LA’s favorite trendy grocery store Erewhon Market to offer the “good 4 ur GUTS Smoothie,” which is “packed with vibrant flavors and robust gut-healing support” according to the marketing.
Of course, no Erewhon shopper would ever put anything in their body without first knowing all of its ingredients (heh), so here are the ingredients:
What Ingredients Are In Olivia Rodrigo’s Erewhon ‘Good 4 Ur Guts’ Smoothie?
The product page reveals that ingredients include Minor Figures Oatmilk, Health-ade Pomegranate Kombucha, SIBU Sea Buckthorn, Ion Gut Support, Nate’s Pure Organic Honey, Sprout Living’s Epic Protein Chocolate Maca, organic strawberries, organic dates, organic blueberries, organic mango, organic coconut cream, and organic avocados.
ingredients:
Minor Figures Oatmilk, Health-ade Pomegranate Kombucha, SIBU Sea Buckthorn, lon Gut Support, Nate's Pure Organic Honey, Sprout Living's Epic Protein Chocolate Maca, organic strawberries, organic dates, organic blueberries, organic mango, organic coconut cream, and…
— 🏁 (@concertleaks) December 14, 2023
I don’t know what any of that supposedly does for you (and be honest, neither do you), but if that sounds scrumptious, you can grab a smoothie tomorrow, Friday, December 15 for $18 — which sounds egregious for a blend of stuff that grows out of the ground (and possibly tastes like the ground it grew out of), until you realize that Erewhon has a bunch that cost even more than that. It’s not a cult, I’m sure.