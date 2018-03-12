Stone Temple Pilots Invited A Nine-Year-Old Fan Onstage To Sing ‘Dead And Bloated’ With Them

Senior Music Writer
03.12.18 2 Comments

Michelle Shiers

It’s every fan’s dream right? Your favorite band is rocking out, the volume is cranked, the lights are going crazy, you’re banging your head along with the music, and suddenly someone onstage looks down and invites you to come up and join in on the festivities. That dream came true this weekend for a nine-year-old kid during a Stone Temple Pilots gig in Phoenix, Arizona. Young Vedder — yes, that is his actual name, and if it seems to perfect, then I don’t know what to tell you — is the son of a childhood friend of STP’s latest lead singer Jeff Gutt and was brought out by the band to sing their song “Dead And Bloated.”

Gutt joined Stone Temple Pilots late last year, following the tragic deaths of their previous two lead singers. The original frontman, Scott Weiland died of an overdose while on tour in Minnesota in December 2015, while his replacement, Linking Park singer Chester Bennington took his own life in July 2017. Since Gutt’s entrance into STP, the band has been hard at work, hitting the road while prepping a new, self-titled album that’s set to hit this Friday, March 16th.

You can watch nine-year-old Vedder’s kickass rendition of “Dead And Bloated” in the video above.

