Atlantic Records UK/MERKY Records

Grime star Stormzy started his 2019 comeback in April with “Vossi Bop,” his first new song since 2017. Now the rapper continues his journey forward with another new single, “Crown,” a song that has great personal significance for him. It begins as a soft piano ballad before the beat kicks in and the tempo picks up. The song sees Stormzy reflecting on what it’s like to be one of the best in his field, like when he raps during the first verse, “Bruddas wanna break me down, I can’t bare it / But heavy is the head with the crown, I still wear it.” He also shared a live performance video of the track, which was filmed in a church.

Before the song’s release, Stormzy took to Instagram to explain the personal significance of it, writing, “I’ve been struggling to find words to describe how much this song means to me…struggling to explain exactly why I felt the need to say what I’ve said on the record…and can’t quite summarise the journey of emotions the song takes me on when I listen back to it. I’m very proud of myself for making this song and I can’t wait for you all to hear it tonight. Nothing but love and respect for my brother @jimmynapes a world class phenomenal talent and @mjcole the genius and legend – an honour and a pleasure to work with you both my brothers. We’ve created something very special and close to my heart.”

The song is also a bit of a dream collaboration for Stormzy, as he tweeted about working on the song with producer MJ Cole, “Fun fact – I used to follow and unfollow @mjcole back in 2015 to try and get his attention coz I wannad to make a song with him so bad and now we’ve made Crown”

Listen to “Crown” above and watch the live performance version below.