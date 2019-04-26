Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Idris Elba is making a legitimate mark on the music world. He’s been creating music for years now, and earlier this month, he made his DJ debut at Coachella. Now he’s made himself part of another significant musical event: Stormzy just shared a video for “Vossi Bop” (his first new song since 2017) and Elba makes an appearance.

At one point in the song, Stormzy raps, “Man, I’m James Bond, trying to live my movie like I’m Idris,” and shortly after that, the two are standing side by side, both donning black suits, sunglasses, and nodding their heads in rhythm.

This collaboration isn’t entirely unprecedented. The two were spotted filming the video last weekend, and additionally, they actually go way back. In a 2015 interview, Elba declared his love for Stormzy while discussing grime music, saying, “I’m a 43-year-old man and I love Stormzy! […] To me, grime is the purest form of hip-hop in the world at the moment because it comes from a place of: ‘We are who we are and we aspire to be this.’ I feel close to that. That’s where US hip-hop lost some of its way because now it’s like: ‘We’re all ballers and we all make stupid amounts of money.'” The two also reconnected in 2017, when they both dressed up as Santa Claus to deliver presents to kids in a London hospital.

Stormzy and Idris Elba play Father Christmas on hospital visit https://t.co/4weZRV7qyH pic.twitter.com/nhluIzQEvz — Evening Standard (@standardnews) December 14, 2017

Watch the video for “Vossi Bop” above.