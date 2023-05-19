Here Are The Sueños Music Festival Set Times For 2023

Next week, the Sueños Music Festival kicks off in Grant Park, Chicago. According to the fest’s website, it is currently 95% sold out — and with very good reason. Across the two days, May 27 and May 28, Grupo Firme, Nicky Jam, Wisin y Yandel, and Feid are headlining.

However, the rest of the lineup is equally stacked, so many attendees might be wondering when they’ll be able to catch their favorite performers. Or if they’ll be any overlap in between the set scheduling.

Here’s what to know about the 2023 festival set times.

The tunes kick off on May 27 starting at noon with DJ Gordo in thirty-minute increments. He will be followed by PaoPao, Yovngchimi, and Gera Mx. From there with Ivy Queen at 2:50 p.m., it increases mostly to fourty minutes, followed by Chencho. With an exception from a thirty-minute set from DJ Miriam at 4:40-5:10, things then return for longer performances.

Arcangel plays from 5:10-5:50, then El Alfa from 6:20. To close out Saturday night, Feid plays 7:30-8:15, and Wisin y Yandel takes the full hour from 9-10 p.m.

As there is only one stage, thankfully, attendees won’t have to worry about hopping across massive festival grounds. Sunday follows a similar schedule format. Some things worth noting are Eladio Carrión from 4:05-4:45 p.m., Becky G starting at 5:15, Nicky Jam at 7:30, and the headliners Grupo Firme starting at 8:50-9:50.

The wait is over! Official Set Times for Sueños are here! Who are you most hyped to see?! pic.twitter.com/zTUtXnaao2 — Sueños Festival (@SuenosFestival) May 19, 2023

View the full schedule above.