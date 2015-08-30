Someone Just Recreated One Of The Best Songs On A Troll Level In Super Mario Maker

#Super Mario Bros. #Video Games
08.30.15 3 years ago

Super Mario Maker allows users to create their very own levels based on Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros. 3, and Super Mario World, among others. At the moment, there’s a level that Nintendo’s highlighted in its “Featured” tab called “All the costumes unlocked! :)” created by someone who goes by the name of Kocobe. It’s a tempting one, no doubt, but instead of Mario outfits, the level gifts players with… well, let’s just say you won’t be let down.

Did we just get rick roll’d by Nintendo and Kocobe? Yes, yes we did. And it was great.

Super Mario Maker officially hits stores on September 11th.

(Via Kotaku and Destructoid)

