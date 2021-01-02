Swae Lee And Mike Will Made-It Were Involved In A Scary Car Accident

The holidays are always a worrisome time for drivers all over the country as it comes with a spike in drunk drivers on the road. With that comes the increased chance of a car accident, and unfortunately for Swae Lee and producer Mike Will Made-It, the duo were involved in a scary one on Thursday. On New Year’s Eve, Lee and Mike Will shared that they were involved in a crash which saw the producer’s Mercedes AMG get sideswiped as they were stopped at a red light.

“ME & SWAE WILLY MADE-IT OUT THIS MF ALIVE,” Mike Will said in an Instagram post that showed the brutal damage to the driver’s side of his car. “JUST A COUPLE BRUISES, THANK U GOD , I’M PAYING ATTENTION TO ALL THE SIGNS, 2021 WE TURNING LEMONS TO LEMONADE ALL YEAR… WE COULD HAVE BEEN DEAD EASILY , BUT WE MADE-IT OUT WITH JUST A COUPLE BRUISES , WE HERE FOR A REASON.”

In a second post, Will shared a close-up picture of the windshield damage to his Mercedes, proving that both he and Lee were indeed lucky to make it out alive.

WEAR A SEATBELT!! — Swae Lee Lee Swae (@SwaeLee) January 2, 2021

Fuck looking cool click that seatbelt — Swae Lee Lee Swae (@SwaeLee) January 2, 2021

As for Swae, the Rae Sremmurd rapper posted a picture of blood dripping from his eye as one of the injuries he suffered from the crash. On Twitter, he shared an important message with fans as a result of the accident. “WEAR A SEATBELT!!” he said in one tweet while another said, “F*ck looking cool click that seatbelt.”

You can see images from the crash in the posts above.