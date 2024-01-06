Swizz Beatz (Kasseem Dean) and Alicia Keys will be displaying their rare art collection as a special exhibit at NYC’s Brooklyn Museum.

“Been holding this incredible news close to the chest,” the two wrote in a joint caption. “Now, it’s our pleasure to officially announce GIANTS: Art from the Dean Collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys opening on February 10 @brooklynmuseum! Tickets to #GiantsBkM available now!!!!!! A MUST SEE SHOW. Link in bio… Let’s get 2024 started!! A BIG special thank you to all the GIANTS in the show!!! @TheDeanCollection.”

The couple have continued to build a presence in the art world. Swizz Beatz, according to Complex, has served on the museum’s board since 2015.

“There is great brand recognition with the Deans,” Kimberli Gant, a contemporary art curator who helped on the exhibit, told The New York Times. “People love Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys, but they don’t know them as collectors.” Gant had previously assisted the Spike Lee show at the Brooklyn Museum.

In total, there is supposed to be over 100 artworks in the collection. Dean first started collecting art as a teenager in the ’90s and has since estimated he has thousands of pieces. “The reason why we doubled down on African American art is because people weren’t collecting it,” Dean told the publication.

The exhibit will open on February 10, and more information can be found here.

Check out Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys’ announcement of the exhibit above.