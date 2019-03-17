Getty Image

SXSW (South by Southwest) is an annual two-week festival in Austin, Texas that showcases independent film, music and conferences. Although SXSW is meant to be a fun and peaceful place where artists, industry professionals and music lovers can converge, several incidents involving gun violence took place over the course of the closing weekend. The Austin Police Department has released details of the shootings.

Chief Manley briefing regarding officer involved shooting in the 700 block E. 7th St. https://t.co/PC71I1DlL3 — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) March 17, 2019

The most recent shooting involved a police officer and took place just before 3 a.m. on Sunday on 7th Street, which serves as the main street to the festival. Police Chief Brian Manley briefed the media on the details of the ongoing investigation a few blocks away from where the incident took place. According to him, the shooting was a result of one car crashing into another and leaving minor damage. The cars drove away but met again at a traffic light. Two individuals got out of the first car and began punching an individual inside the second car. Someone inside the second car then fired a gun and injured one. When police arrived at the scene, the injured person’s companion took out a firearm and fired at the officers. Both the vehicles fled the scene and the police have yet to locate them.