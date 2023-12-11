It’s been slightly over a year since SZA released her latest album, SOS, on December 9, 2022. For the past few months, SZA has been teasing a deluxe edition of the album, dubbed Lana (SZA’s full legal name is Solána Imani Rowe). There’s been no release date officially revealed yet, but now fans think SZA has covertly let the cat out of the bag.

In a series of social media posts, SZA shared what appears to be different cover art options for Lana, based on the fact that they’re all in a square aspect ratio, that they all have the parental advisory label on them, and that SZA captioned all the posts, “LANA.” Furthermore, a few of the photos feature SZA wearing a generic sports jersey with the number 15 on it, which has fans thinking the project will be released this Friday, December 15. SZA herself has yet to confirm the speculated release date.

A couple hours before those posts, SZA shared another one reflecting on SOS a year after its release. She wrote: