It’s been slightly over a year since SZA released her latest album, SOS, on December 9, 2022. For the past few months, SZA has been teasing a deluxe edition of the album, dubbed Lana (SZA’s full legal name is Solána Imani Rowe). There’s been no release date officially revealed yet, but now fans think SZA has covertly let the cat out of the bag.
In a series of social media posts, SZA shared what appears to be different cover art options for Lana, based on the fact that they’re all in a square aspect ratio, that they all have the parental advisory label on them, and that SZA captioned all the posts, “LANA.” Furthermore, a few of the photos feature SZA wearing a generic sports jersey with the number 15 on it, which has fans thinking the project will be released this Friday, December 15. SZA herself has yet to confirm the speculated release date.
A couple hours before those posts, SZA shared another one reflecting on SOS a year after its release. She wrote:
“a day late but Happy 1 year anniversary to an album that is ACTIVELY CHANGING MY LIFE .. like rn currently changing my life . I haven’t processed this year AT ALL cause it’s still happening .. this is beyond my wildest dreams . I never imagined we’d accomplish a fraction of the accolades that came from this .. it often doesn’t feel real and it’s funny cause I swore I’d know what to do if it ever happened [crying laughing emoji] turns out I I froze .. I know the perils of drinking the koolaid so I won’t dabble in that .. but I have to express the immense GRATITUDE I have for every person that made this possible . Every person that’s been apart of this journey. Thank you to GOD and to my incredible TEAM and My FAMILY . My ancestors . Thank you to every person that streamed this album ,came to a show , blasted it in traffic and connected w ANY part of me . To everyone that continues to believe in me and be patient w me as I figure it all out . your my driving force . I love you [heart hands emoji] [hearts emoji] #campforever #SOSFOREVER.”