SZA Reaches Major Billboard Milestone, Surpassing Taylor Swift

SZA‘s latest album, S.O.S., has proved itself a commercial success. The album —her first project since 2017’s Ctrl — debuted at No.1 on Billboard 200 following its release last year. The 22-track album has stayed atop the charts for nearly eight weeks, a record once previously held by Taylor Swift‘s Folklore album. That means that S.O.S is the first album by a woman to spend eight weeks at No.1 on the Billboard 200, which is pretty impressive.
“SOS’ by @SZA is the first album by a woman to spend eight weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200 since @TaylorSwift13’s ‘folklore,” Pop Crave reports.
‘SOS’ by @SZA is the first album by a woman to spend eight weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200 since @TaylorSwift13’s ‘folklore.’ pic.twitter.com/D72dUucB5N
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 12, 2023
The “Shirt” singer recently announced she would take her S.O.S album on the road. The North American tour will kick off next week on February 21 at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus — it’s also expected to make pitstops in major cities like Boston, New York, Dallas, and Los Angeles. Grammy-award nominee Omar Apollo is expected to be the tour’s opener.
Tickets for the upcoming tour went on sale on December 16.
You can check out the full tour schedule.
02/21/2023 — Columbus, OH @ The Jerome Schottenstein Center
02/22/2023 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
02/24/2023 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
02/25/2023 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
02/27/2023 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
02/28/2023 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
03/02/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
03/04/2023 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
03/07/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
03/09/2023 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
03/10/2023 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
03/13/2023 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
03/14/2023 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
03/16/2023 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
03/18/2023 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
03/19/2023 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
03/22/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum
Some of the artists mentioned are part of Warner Music. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.