SZA And TDE’s Punch Slam A Photographer Who Released Photoshoot Pictures Of The Singer Without Her Consent

SZA and TDE’s President Terrence “Punch” Henderson aired out their grievances with a photographer who they allege released photos of the singer without their permission. SZA first brought the matter to the attention of her followers on Twitter, writing in a post, “Releasing pictures of me w out my consent is scary . Y’all be careful working w folk u don’t know well .”

One person asked if her message was in regards to photos of her in a blue bikini that recently appeared on social media. SZA confirmed that this was true, replying, “He literrally text me [and] said ‘sorry if u never wanna work w me again but I decided I’m releaseing these.'” She added, “Never felt more powerless or disrespected.”

Punch later called out the photographer directly after he failed to get in contact with him. “Anybody know this dude @Edwiggery ?” he wrote. “This man leaked a whole photo shoot of SZA WITHOUT permission. Now he’s not responding.”

The photographer addressed the issue in a tweet of his own. “Definitely not doing anything for clout, there’s so much more to this than you guys know, I’m not a bad person,” he tweeted. “I’m not arguing with anyone on social media. Never have, never will. And please stop sending death threats [prayer hands emoji].” Punch caught wind of his message and replied, “And you still got the post up on ig?? You doing this wrong champ. I promise you you’re doing this the wrong way.”

The picture of SZA remains up on the photographer’s page, and upon viewing it, a disappointing comment from SZA can be seen. “I begged u not to post these,” she wrote.

