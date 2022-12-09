SZA Questions If A Breakup Was The Right Choice On ‘Nobody Gets Me’

SZA‘s new album has everyone in their feels. On her debut album, CTRL, SZA faces the insecurities and uncertainties that come with growing up. SOS sees a more mature version of the R&B songstress who has made the conscious choice to let go of things that weren’t serving her. On one of the album’s standout tracks, SZA has second thoughts about parting ways from someone.

On “Nobody Gets Me,” SZA details memories of a past relationship, including tumultuous vacations, wild sexcapades, and an almost marriage. Though it seems like she was the one who made the choice to end the relationship, the song features her wondering if she made the right choice.

“It’s too late I don’t want to lose / What’s left of you / How am I suppose to tell you / I don’t wanna see you with anyone but me / Nobody gets me like you / How I’m supposed to let you go / Only like myself when I’m with you / Nobody gets me, you do,” she sings on the song’s chorus.

It’s a message that is poignantly specific, but painfully relatable.

Check out “Nobody Gets Me” above.

SOS is out now via Top Dawg Entertainment and RCA Records. Stream it here.