It has been a long road between SZA’s 2017 debut album Ctrl and more new music. Last night, she dropped her first solo song in three years, the Ty Dolla Sign-featuring “Hit Different.” That apparently opened the floodgates: Just hours after releasing the single, SZA took to Instagram to share even more new music.

She posted a 40-second sample of more fresh material, a midtempo track carried by SZA’s soulful vocals. The file is titled “29 Dahi Beat – RB SLS 06.18.20,” suggesting that she recorded this version of the track back in June, and that the intrumental was produced by DJ Dahi, with whom she has worked before. She wrote, “Punch gon kill me but I’m in a sharing mood.”

'Punch gon k**l me but I'm in a sharing mood 🥴🕊" SZA via Instagram. pic.twitter.com/OVX2N1ZmUq — SZA LOOKS (@SZALOOKS) September 4, 2020

She begins in the snippet, “Yes, I been used to bein’ used like this, ain’t no no different / I need more than lies in my thoughts / Praise to the Most High / I felt protection over my most prized possession / Talkin’ bout my sanity’s at a six point seven / Handin’ out poinsettias / To my dead homies’ mothers, praying they feel better / Might get sh*t mindin’ my business / Might get sh*t sharing my vision, my mind.”

Find the snippet above and check out “Hit Different” here.