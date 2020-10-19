T.I. Seemingly Confirms An Awkward Drake Story On His New Album

Drake, being one of the biggest stars on the planet, has naturally also the subject of plenty of odd rumors over the years. One of the oddest — and most embarrassing for him, although it brought no small amount of joy to his detractors — was the 2015 accusation made by Meek Mill on “Wanna Know” during the height of their feud. “You let Tip homie piss on you in a movie theater, n****, we ain’t forget,” Meek jabbed at the time, referring to T.I.’s nickname.

And while there wasn’t much more context than that, the story became such a subject of fascination among fans online that TMZ even ran a post about it, digging up the tidbit that the alleged incident supposedly took place at a private screening of Takers early in Drake’s career. Eventually, though, Drake overwhelmed the negative press as he usually does, but the tale does pop back up from time to time from commenters looking to — ahem — take the piss out of the star’s success.

so honestly, you're in a movie theater & this guy, drunk, pees in the aisle & splashes u. what do u do? pic.twitter.com/3fMKYr2OhT — Julia Beverly (@JuliaBeverly) July 31, 2015

so i was asked to clarify that the alleged pee incident was like unintentional splatter lol… not a golden shower. he was just really drunk — Julia Beverly (@JuliaBeverly) July 31, 2015

However, on T.I.’s new album The L.I.B.R.A., there’s a nostalgic track dedicated to his late friend Terrance “Cap” Beasley, who was apparently killed in prison late last year, called “We Did It Big” on which T.I. refers to the incident and confirms that it was Cap who did the deed. “Caught a body, spent millions appealin’ your case / While I’m fightin’ my own somehow got you home,” he reminisces. “So drunk in LA, end up pissin’ on Drake.”

While Drake never quite responded to the initial story, maybe he’ll speak up in his own defense now that it’s resurfaced.

Listen to T.I.’s “We Did It Big” from The L.I.B.R.A. (The Legend Is Back Running Atlanta) above.