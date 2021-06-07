One Of T-Pain’s Biggest Hits Actually Started Out As A Joke

In the mid-2000s, T-Pain was an absolute hit machine, with one of his biggest and most memorable being “I’m N Luv (Wit A Stripper).” During a recent appearance on Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin’ podcast, he spoke about how that song actually began its life as a joke among friends.

He told Tyson of the single, “My homeboy was tryna save strippers in the club. The song was a joke. I was literally making fun of him. We was just in the studio f*cking around and Big Boi [was] saying it was dope and I said, ‘Yep.'”

T-Pain has actually told this origin story before. In a 2015 interview with USA Today, for example, he went into greater detail:

“We got one girl to dance on him and he was just automatically trying to take her out of the club, pay for her tuition and do everything. The next couple days in the studio, everybody was still laughing about it. I started playing with GarageBand on my Mac and singing, ‘I’m in love with a stripper,’ and everybody was like, ‘Yo, lay that down and we’ll give it to (him) as a joke.’ Then the label came in and we were going through some songs I had recorded. They heard the ‘joke’ and were like, ‘This is the furthest thing from a joke. We’re putting this out next week.’ [The fact that it became a hit] threw me off. I was literally trying to make a bad song but it didn’t work.”

Watch the full Hotboxin’ episode below.