‘Take Your F*cking Helmet Off’: Liam Gallagher Does Not Care For Daft Punk

Look, Liam Gallagher, like his brother Noel, is an a-hole. Everyone knows this. This is why even normally chill people like the great Idris Elba can’t stand him and aren’t afraid to talk sh*t about him in public. And, of course, the Gallagher brothers aren’t afraid to talk sh*t about anyone in public. This is why they’re so delightful to watch from afar. That said, Liam is not a Daft Punk fan, FYI.

An interview that Liam did with The Independent earlier this summer popped up in my Twitter feed a couple of times this morning, perhaps because of the Idris Elba feud, but whatever, this critique of Daft Punk and Get Lucky is just too funny to me.

“I’d write that in a f***ing hour,” were his exact words. “I don’t know what the fuss is about, you know what I mean? It’s like f**k off, give me a f**king break.” The Oasis frontman offered his critique during an interview with Sony’s MU streaming service. And he wasn’t content to leave his thoughts on Daft Punk to their latest single, either. He also criticised the French duo’s decision to hide their identity by wearing helmets. “I am not going to have people wear disguises. Take your f***ing helmet off. Let’s see what you look like sans helmet, whatever you’re called.”

I now want to know Liam thinks about Blurred Lines.

(The Independent via COS)