Talecia Tucker Knows How To Stay Focused On The Big Picture

It can be daunting to change careers, especially during a pandemic, but Atlanta artist Talecia Tucker is finding her way through that transition just fine.

After high school, the Georgia native went from studying fashion to putting that knowledge to work while establishing Pretty Major, a unisex clothing brand. In 2018, however, a new passion flared, with Tucker taking an interest in photography and the idea that they could pursue that professionally.

Tucker went to grad school to sharpen their skills, but unfortunately, the pandemic got in the way, causing her to leave the program she had enrolled in. Tucker isn’t stuck at a crossroads, though; they’re combining their two primary talents, leaning on the belief that her background in fashion can give her an edge when it comes to photography.

“I like pops of color,” Tucker says, “so even when I’m photographing, I’m thinking about colors and the moods that are associated with color. It’s the same with my fashion.”

Regardless of the medium, for Tucker, it’s all about forging connections while making work that represents their community and intersections of their identity.

“I’m an artist first, and being an artist, I like to connect to other people through my art, whether that be through a lens, through fashion, or through zine-making,” Tucker says. “I think what gives me a unique perspective is wanting that connection and that being a through-line in all my work.”

As any artist will attest to, rejection is part of the process, but Tucker isn’t letting it slow them down.

“I face rejection when I’m seeking funding, whether it be through grants or trying to find investors for my company,” Tucker says. “I’ve also been able to retain my artistic voice through it all. It’s set me back in some ways, but in other ways, it has helped out.”

When facing setbacks, Tucker finds both support and inspiration from her mother.

“My mom is my biggest inspiration,” she admits. “She has gone through a lot more trauma, and she’s still able to be a positive person and to encourage me to go after my dreams. In those moments when I’m feeling down or encounter a setback, I think my mom is my biggest supporter and I don’t want to let her down in those moments.”

When it comes time to emerge from those moments, Tucker finds a way to focus. “I don’t want to discount the fact that it does knock me down,” Tucker says, “but I always think back to the big picture: That one setback, one ‘no,’ one rejection letter, is not going to stop my vision. Even if I get down, I have to pick myself back up and look at the big picture.”