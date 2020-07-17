Veteran R&B singer and reality TV star Tamar Braxton was reportedly rushed to the hospital late last night after a suspected suicide attempt. TMZ reported the star’s hospitalization after her boyfriend, David Adefeso, called 911 Thursday night around 10pm saying that he’d found her unconscious in their room at the Ritz Carlton hotel in Downtown LA. TMZ’s sources further report that he told police that Braxton had threatened suicide earlier that day and that she may have overdosed on prescription pills and alcohol.

Braxton, who starred with her sisters Toni, Towanda, Traci, and Trina in the musical quintet The Braxtons, was also a fixture of the WeTV show Braxton Family Values since the show began airing in 2011. Tamar was the star of her own spin-off, Tamar & Vince, for five seasons. Braxton was also a host of the talk show The Real for three seasons and last year, was the winner of the reality competition show Celebrity Big Brother, making her the first Black person to win a Big Brother competition in the US.

Her last solo album was 2017’s Bluebird of Happiness and she and Adefeso costar on their own YouTube show called Coupled & Quarantined. Braxton was set to star in yet another WeTV show, Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life, at the end of the month. A sneak peek provided by WeTV teased a July 30 premiere, which is now uncertain.

See the sneak peek of the show above.