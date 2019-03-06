Taylor Swift Said She Was ‘Terrified’ To Go On Tour After The Concert Bombings And Shootings In 2017

03.06.19 2 hours ago

Getty Image

In 2019, going to a concert is an act of bravery. Before events like the Manchester bombing of 2017, the huge, packed rooms and dark, smoky atmosphere was part of the magic of seeing your favorite acts perform live. Now the massiveness of a stadium or arena show can feel like a latent danger. But the show must go on — a few acts of violence can’t hold a candle to the towering joy of a concert venue, and, of course, fans still want to see their favorite artists perform.

But when that sense of danger is still there — and very real — what is a pop star to do? In a recent interview with Elle, Taylor Swift got honest about how anxious she was to go on her massive Reputation World Tour.

“After the Manchester Arena bombing and the Vegas concert shooting, I was completely terrified to go on tour this time because I didn’t know how we were going to keep 3 million fans safe over seven months. There was a tremendous amount of planning, expense, and effort put into keeping my fans safe,” Swift said.

Her concern for safety also extends into her personal life. Swift revealed that she carries army-strength QuikClot gauze with her every day, in case of a gunshot or stab wound. “Every day I try to remind myself of the good in the world, the love I’ve witnessed and the faith I have in humanity,” Swift said. “We have to live bravely in order to truly feel alive, and that means not being ruled by our greatest fears.”

The rest of the interview is equally insightful. Swift also shares her wisdom about bullying, body acceptance, evolving friendships, and more. Read the full interview here.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Taylor Swift
TAGSelle magazineReputation TourTAYLOR SWIFT

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.05.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.04.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.04.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.01.19 5 days ago
Crate-Digging: Beach Youth, Wine Lips, And More Bandcamp Albums From February 2019

Crate-Digging: Beach Youth, Wine Lips, And More Bandcamp Albums From February 2019

02.28.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.26.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP