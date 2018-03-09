Jack Antonoff Talks With Jimmy Fallon About Writing The Taylor Swift Song That Made Him Cry

#The Tonight Show #Taylor Swift #Jimmy Fallon
03.09.18 19 hours ago

Late last year, Jimmy Fallon endured a terrible personal tragedy: His mother passed away. After he took some time away, Fallon returned to The Tonight Show for a tremendously emotional episode, the apex of which what Taylor Swift’s performance of “New Year’s Day.” Reputation had just been released at that point, and as one of Fallon’s writers later noted, one of the lyrics had an eerie, oddly specific, and touching connection to Fallon’s relationship with his mother, so much so that Fallon got teary and shared an emotional embrace with Swift after her performance.

Jack Antonoff was a guest on yesterday’s Tonight Show, and since he produced and co-wrote most of Reputation, including “New Year’s Day,” he and Fallon talked about the process behind writing that emotional song.

Antonoff said that the song was written “very quickly,” and added that he prefers to write in an intimate setting with few or no other people around: “Writing music is not much different than having a physical. You know, like you wouldn’t want…,” he said before trailing off. He went on to discuss his proclivity towards collaborating with just one other person at a time (like with Swift or Lorde), saying:

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Tonight Show#Taylor Swift#Jimmy Fallon
TAGSJACK ANTONOFFjimmy fallonNew Years DayTAYLOR SWIFTTHE TONIGHT SHOWThe Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP