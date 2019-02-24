Taylor Swift Posted A Highly-Stylized Pic On Instagram That Might Signal The Start Of Her Next Era

02.24.19 31 mins ago

It’s been nearly two years since Taylor Swift released her last album, reputation. The album received numerous accolades including a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album and a Billboard Music Award for Top Selling Album.

Now, Taylor Swift fans think her seventh studio album could be on the way. In a recent Instagram post, Taylor Swift posted a highly stylized photo of palm trees with the caption, “🌴🌴🌴🌴🌴🌴🌴.”

T Swift has her comments disabled on Instagram, but fans were quick to take to Twitter with their excited theories. Many believe the seven palm trees signify her seventh album.

Another fan thinks they cracked the code and reported that the album could be set to come out in 61 days, based on the 61 stars edited on the photo. It would mean Taylor’s new album would be released on April 26th.

