It’s been nearly two years since Taylor Swift released her last album, reputation. The album received numerous accolades including a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album and a Billboard Music Award for Top Selling Album.

Now, Taylor Swift fans think her seventh studio album could be on the way. In a recent Instagram post, Taylor Swift posted a highly stylized photo of palm trees with the caption, “🌴🌴🌴🌴🌴🌴🌴.”

T Swift has her comments disabled on Instagram, but fans were quick to take to Twitter with their excited theories. Many believe the seven palm trees signify her seventh album.

Maybe I’m reading too much into this but does 7 🌴mean album number 7 is coming??? — megan elizabeth gentry (@megangentry1998) February 24, 2019

okay there is 7 trees omg ts7 really coming — 🌴 (@enigmaswifties) February 24, 2019

Another fan thinks they cracked the code and reported that the album could be set to come out in 61 days, based on the 61 stars edited on the photo. It would mean Taylor’s new album would be released on April 26th.