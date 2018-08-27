Just over a decade ago, long before she became one of the biggest pop stars in the world, and veritable household name, Taylor Swift was a young, up-and-coming artist with a single hit to her name. Titled “Tim McGraw,” the song was written while she was still just a freshman in high school. A year after it was released, she would actually join McGraw on tour along with his wife Faith Hill, serving as the opening act, and during a recent stop of her Reputation tour in Nashville, she decided to pay homage to her roots and the performers who helped give her an early boost, by inviting them both to appear as surprise guests at the sold-out Nissan Stadium.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Taylor began playing “Tim McGraw” on piano, before introducing Hill first who levitated from under the stage and then her husband and the song’s namesake joined the pair. Together the trio belted out Swift’s earliest hit in a truly meta moment that inspired a tidal wave of positive reaction from Swifties all across social media. “When you think Tim McGraw, I hope you think my favorite song,” Swift said while pointing to the McGraw.

You can watch Taylor Swift play “Tim McGraw” with Tim McGraw and Faith Hill in Nashville in the videos above, and revisit the original below.