Issa Rae is making big moves in the music industry: In partnership with Atlantic Records, Rae has launched a new record label, Raedio. The label’s first release is TeaMarrr’s single “Kinda Love,” and now there’s a new video for the song, which features Rae as the singer’s love counselor.

In the video, directed by Ari Lennox and Lucky Daye, TeaMarrr arrives at Rae’s office to complain about the lack of dateable men. “What do I gotta do for some love out here? Some true love,” TeaMarrr asks. “Unfortunately, we’re in an age of instant gratification,” Rae offers. After Rae confirms her suspicion about the lack of love interests, the singer lays back in her chair and daydreams about working at a factory where she can build herself an ideal man.

Though Rae began her career as an actor, music has always had a major role in her work. “Music has always been an essential part of every project I do and working with emerging talent is a personal passion,” Rae said in a statement. “Raedio allows me to continue that work within the music industry and audio entertainment space. The Atlantic Records team are innovators in terms of shifting and shaping culture. I’m excited to join forces with them to discover new artists.”

Watch the “Kinda Love” video above.

TeaMarrr is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.