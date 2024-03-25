Here Is Teezo Touchdown’s ‘Spend The Night’ Tour Setlist

Now that Teezo Touchdown‘s Spend The Night Tour is underway, the setlist is available via setlist.fm. As you might expect from the tour title, a signifcant portion of the show is given to songs from Teezo’s debut album How Do You Sleep At Night?, as well as his recent features alongside Drake and Travis Scott. You can see the setlist below:
01. “Careful”
02. “OK”
03. “You Thought”
04. “Uhhh”
05. “Sweet”
06. “Impossible”
07. “Neighborhood”
08. “Too Easy”
09. “Familiarity”
10. “Nu Nay”
11. “7969 Santa” (by Drake)
12. “Modern Jam” (by Travis Scott)
13. “5 O’Clock”
14. “Third Coast”
15. “Up And Down”
16. “I’m Just A Fan”
17. “Strong Friend”
18. “Social Cues”
19. “Mid”
Spend The Night Tour Dates:
03/22/2024 — Zurich, Switzerland @ M4 Music Festival
03/25/2024 — Paris, France @ Bellevilloise / Cabaret Sauvage
03/26/2024 — Berlin, Germany @ Gretchen
03/29/2024 — London, United Kingdom @ Village Underground / Electric Ballroom
04/30/2024 — Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
05/02/2024 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
05/03/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of the Living Arts
05/07/2024 — Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix
05/08/2024 — Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrews Hall
05/10/2024 — Minneapolis, MN @ Amsterdam
05/13/2024 — Denver, CO @ Cervantes Ballroom
05/14/2024 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell
05/16/2024 — Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre
05/17/2024 — Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre
05/18/2024 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos
05/21/2024 — San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
05/24/2024 — Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory OC
05/25/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
05/27/2024 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
05/30/2024 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
05/31/2024 — Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live
06/01/2024 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues
06/04/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade