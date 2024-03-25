Here Is Teezo Touchdown’s ‘Spend The Night’ Tour Setlist

Now that Teezo Touchdown‘s Spend The Night Tour is underway, the setlist is available via setlist.fm. As you might expect from the tour title, a signifcant portion of the show is given to songs from Teezo’s debut album How Do You Sleep At Night?, as well as his recent features alongside Drake and Travis Scott. You can see the setlist below:

01. “Careful”

02. “OK”

03. “You Thought”

04. “Uhhh”

05. “Sweet”

06. “Impossible”

07. “Neighborhood”

08. “Too Easy”

09. “Familiarity”

10. “Nu Nay”

11. “7969 Santa” (by Drake)

12. “Modern Jam” (by Travis Scott)

13. “5 O’Clock”

14. “Third Coast”

15. “Up And Down”

16. “I’m Just A Fan”

17. “Strong Friend”

18. “Social Cues”

19. “Mid”