Teezo Touchdown announced new dates for his Spend The Night Tour, which will feature shows for fans all over the globe throughout 2024. Starting in March of next year, fans can catch the rapper across Europe and North America, supporting his recent debut album, How Do You Sleep At Night?.

Tickets for the newly announced headlining tour will go on sale this Friday, December 15 at 9 a.m. ET. More information about the Spend The Night Tour can be found here.

Continue scrolling for a complete list of tour dates.