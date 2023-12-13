Teezo Touchdown announced new dates for his Spend The Night Tour, which will feature shows for fans all over the globe throughout 2024. Starting in March of next year, fans can catch the rapper across Europe and North America, supporting his recent debut album, How Do You Sleep At Night?.
Tickets for the newly announced headlining tour will go on sale this Friday, December 15 at 9 a.m. ET. More information about the Spend The Night Tour can be found here.
Continue scrolling for a complete list of tour dates.
Teezo Touchdown’s 2024 tour dates: Spend The Night Tour
03/21/2024 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg OZ
03/22/2024 — Zurich, Switzerland @ M4 Music Festival
03/25/2024 — Paris, France @ Bellevilloise / Cabaret Sauvage
03/26/2024 — Berlin, Germany @ Gretchen
03/29/2024 — London, United Kingdom @ Village Underground / Electric Ballroom
04/30/2024 — Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
05/02/2024 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
05/03/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of the Living Arts
05/07/2024 — Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix
05/08/2024 — Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrews Hall
05/10/2024 — Minneapolis, MN @ Amsterdam
05/13/2024 — Denver, CO @ Cervantes Ballroom
05/14/2024 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell
05/16/2024 — Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre
05/17/2024 — Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre
05/18/2024 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos
05/21/2024 — San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
05/24/2024 — Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory OC
05/25/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
05/27/2024 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
05/30/2024 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
05/31/2024 — Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live
06/01/2024 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues
06/04/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
How Do You Sleep At Night? is out now via RCA. Find more information here.