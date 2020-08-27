Tekashi 69 had a hot return to music after his release from prison, with his Nicki Minaj-assisted “Trollz” hitting No. 1 on the charts after “Gooba” peaked in the third spot. With all he’s been up to (which includes ill-advised and maskless meet-and-greets in the streets), fans have been wondering when his second album will be coming out. It turns out the answer is “soon.” Yesterday, Tekashi announced that his new album is called TattleTales and that it’s coming out next week, on Friday, September 4.

Tekashi says in a video of him walking down a street that he shared on Instagram, “We just landed in Chicago and all that. Yo, I got a huge announcement for y’all: I’m droppin’ the album September 4. TattleTales, the album. I think the killers, the hitters, is over here. Try to keep it down. September 4th. Yo, listen. September 4th, the album’s coming.”

A full tracklist isn’t available at the moment, but pre-order links reveal that album will feature 13 tracks and run for about 32 minutes. Included on the release are the four singles Tekashi has released in 2020: “Gooba,” “Trollz,” “Yaya,” and “Punani.”

Check out the TattleTales album art below.

TattleTales is out 9/4 via 6ix9ine. Pre-order it here.