Formerly incarcerated rapper Tekashi 69 is once again drawing the ire of observers online after apparently having a meet-and-greet with fans in New York. Video of the event surfaced on Twitter early this afternoon and shortly after began generating unfavorable responses from people who frown on 69’s strategy of trading on his notoriety — especially after securing an early release from prison due to his asthma making him more susceptible to COVID-19. Exacerbating the situation was the fact that few fans at the meet-and-greet appear to be wearing masks.

6ix9ine really out here doing meet and greets right now in NY pic.twitter.com/R1BYrsIZGZ — XXL Magazine (@XXL) August 5, 2020

In the video, 69 is seen posing for photos with small children (a Nino Brown move if ever there was one) and taking selfies with his arms thrown around fans’ shoulders. It’s certainly a sight to behold, after Tekashi previously made claims that he feared for his life after testifying against his former associates in the Trey Nine Bloods in exchange for a shortened sentence. Naturally, the responses from commenters pointed out the discrepancy between his words and actions, in no uncertain terms.

they really lettin' their kids hug up for photos with him? pic.twitter.com/GiwdjCpeLx — n★ (@nichstarr) August 5, 2020

Not a fan of bro in the slightest form but where are the internet gangsters who swore down he's a dead man walking now? — Book of Brando (@king_blr) August 5, 2020

Imagine risking your kids lives for a photo, knowing damn well at any given moment some might roll up and start dumpin'. Incredible America, incredible — Tan Tom Cruise (@odogg_daGreat) August 5, 2020

Not particularly a fan of Takashi, and I think doing this improperly while the pandemic is still going is risky. But low key, when was the last time any rapper did a meet and greet? Especially one that was being “hunted” — anna.panda (@AnnaPandaPop) August 5, 2020

Tekashi drew criticism from several quarters within hip-hop for his testimony, although he was defended by “Trollz” collaborator Nicki Minaj, who was quick to point out the hypocrisy between Tekashi’s treatment and that of rappers who don’t really subscribe to the criminal lifestyle (or stopped when they achieved stardom). Meanwhile, Tekashi celebrated his newfound freedom from house arrest with a new song, “Punani.”