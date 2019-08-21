Getty Image

Tekashi 69 is headed back to court, this time as a witness in the case of one of his alleged kidnappers. Naturally, he’s feeling a bit apprehensive about testifying — again — about his ex-associates in the Nine Trey Bloods. According to TMZ, Tekashi is worried that his family could be harmed by the gang in retaliation. The “Gummo” rapper has reportedly hired security for his mother and brother but according to TMZ, he has no choice due to the terms of his previous agreement with federal authorities — his plea deal for less prison time comes in exchange for his cooperation.

Tekashi was apparently kidnapped and robbed in June of last year when multiple men held him at gunpoint and forced him into a car, driving him to his home where they stole several thousands of dollars worth of jewelry. A suspect was arrested and pled not guilty; last week, the defendant’s lawyer claimed that Tekashi faked the kidnapping as one of his many stunts to build up false street credibility and stoke his considerable internet buzz.

Earlier this year, Tekashi pled guilty to nine crimes which included ordering hits on rival rappers and participating in gang activity for his association with the Nine Trey Bloods. The Brooklyn rapper is expected to testify next month.