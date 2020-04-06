Tekashi 69 Makes A Comment About Snitching In His Post-Prison Return To Social Media

After lengthy legal proceedings and some time spent in prison, Tekashi 69 is finally a free man. Well, somewhat: Last week, he was granted an early release due to coronavirus concerns, and now he is serving the remainder of his sentence on house arrest.

Tekashi’s house arrest comes at a time when plenty of people around the world are also spending a lot of time indoors due to the pandemic. Like a lot of folks, Tekashi is passing some of the time by using his phone: Over the weekend, Tekashi made his first activity on social media since his release, by commenting on a post about snitching.

The Shade Room shared a post on Instagram about recent comments from Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. The image was a photo of him with the headline “Los Angeles’ Mayor Is Offering ‘Rewards’ For Snitching On Businesses Violating The City’s Stay-At-Home Order.” Garcetti said, “You know the old expression about snitches, well in this case snitches get rewards. We want to thank you for turning folks in and making sure we are all safe.”

Tekashi apparently liked what he saw, as he took to the comments and wrote, “Coming to the rescue.” As of this post, Tekashi’s comment has over 200,000 likes. There doesn’t seem to be an official list of the most-liked comments in Instagram history, but the 200,000 likes Tekashi got seems to be one of the all-time highest figures, as suggested by a Reddit thread from last year.

Of course, Tekashi has been accused by many in the hip-hop community of being a “snitch,” by people like Fat Joe, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, and others.

Check out The Shade Room’s original post below.