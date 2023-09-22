Tems
Tems Caught Wind Of Rumors That Claimed She Was Pregnant With Future’s Baby And Offered A Simple Response

Nigerian recording artist Tems is many things. A songwriter, singer, chart-topper, and Oscar Award nominee, yes. But, the “Crazy Tings” musician is not a mother to rapper Future’s next child, despite the bubbling rumors. Today (September 22), Tems caught wind of the online claim and immediately offered a simple response.

“In conclusion, you people are all mad,” wrote Tems in a post on her official X page (formerly Twitter).

The whispers result from a viral video posted yesterday (September 21) of the entertainer attending Burberry’s Summer 2024 fashion show in London. In the clip, Tems is tugging on her jacket to seemingly hide her midriff from the paparazzi outside of the venue.

Tems took it a step further by uploading a series of photos from the same day to her Instagram Stories to dispel any lingering doubt.

It is unclear why online users gathered that Tems and Future were romantically linked. Their only documented connection is by way of Future’s 2022 song “Wait For U,” which sampled Tems’ “Higher (Live).”

In a string of posts last year, Future spoke about his decision to use the track: “Soon as I heard the Tems sample over ATL Jacob, Instantly connected to my soul. Tems’ voice is amazing. Even though ‘Wait For U’ is a sample and not an original recording, I still put featuring Tems [in case others] weren’t familiar with her work. Thank you, Tems.”

Also, based on singer Ciara’s (who is the ex-finance of Future and mother to his son) response to questions by The Shade Room on September 13 about their co-parenting relationship, it’s probably best that Tems keeps it strictly professional with Future.

