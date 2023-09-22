Nigerian recording artist Tems is many things. A songwriter, singer, chart-topper, and Oscar Award nominee, yes. But, the “Crazy Tings” musician is not a mother to rapper Future’s next child, despite the bubbling rumors. Today (September 22), Tems caught wind of the online claim and immediately offered a simple response.

“In conclusion, you people are all mad,” wrote Tems in a post on her official X page (formerly Twitter).

In conclusion, you people are all mad!!! pic.twitter.com/YpPgMBOxg7 — TEMS (@temsbaby) September 22, 2023

The whispers result from a viral video posted yesterday (September 21) of the entertainer attending Burberry’s Summer 2024 fashion show in London. In the clip, Tems is tugging on her jacket to seemingly hide her midriff from the paparazzi outside of the venue.

Tems took it a step further by uploading a series of photos from the same day to her Instagram Stories to dispel any lingering doubt.

It is unclear why online users gathered that Tems and Future were romantically linked. Their only documented connection is by way of Future’s 2022 song “Wait For U,” which sampled Tems’ “Higher (Live).”